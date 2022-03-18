The RSPCA has started the process of bringing a prosecution against West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act.

A video obtained by The Sun last month showed Zouma, 27, dropping the cat from chest height, and kicking it as it lands. He then chased it around the living room, at one point throwing a pair of shoes at the cat, before slapping it in the face.

Zouma’s brother Yoan, who has also been named as part of a statement by the RSPCA, uploaded the footage to Snapchat.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act.

“The two cats continue to be cared for by the RSPCA. We will be in a position to release more information once a court date is confirmed.”

West Ham responded in a statement: “West Ham United is aware of the RSPCA statement in relation to its investigation involving Kurt Zouma. Kurt continues to co-operate fully, supported by the club.

“It is our understanding that Kurt’s cats have been checked by a vet, are in good health and have suffered no physical injuries. For legal reasons, neither Kurt or the club will be making any further comment at this time.”

Zouma, who was fined two weeks’ wages over the incident, joined West Ham from Chelsea last summer in a £29.8 million deal.

He has played 17 times for the east London club in the Premier League.