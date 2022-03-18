Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has announced the government has commenced engagements with international television platforms to host more Ghanaian TV channels.

The engagement with the global broadcaster regulators, according to him, is being done through their embassies in Ghana.

The move, Mr Nkrumah explains, is to aid in the export of Ghana’s multimedia content into the foreign market and the growth of the global market share of local television networks.

The Minister, who doubles as Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament, disclosed this in a tweet following the release party of CNBC Africa’s Greatest Star Documentary Film on Ghana.

We have commenced engagements with global broadcasting regulators through embassies in Ghana to facilitate the hosting of Ghanaian Tv channels, which promote Ghana’s economic and investment potential on international transmitting channels. pic.twitter.com/OgXdfpgSkw — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) March 17, 2022

He noted the move will also promote Ghana’s economic and investment potential on international transmitting channels.