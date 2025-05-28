Yamal signs new six-year Barcelona contract

Lamine Yamal has signed a new six-year Barcelona contract following a breakout season in which he helped the Catalan club win a domestic treble.

The 17-year-old Spain winger’s existing deal was set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season but his new contract keeps him with Barca until 2031.

Yamal, who made his Barca debut as a 15-year-old in 2023, scored 18 goals and made 25 assists in 55 appearances as Barca won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup in Hansi Flick’s first season as manager.

Barca said Yamal signed the new contract on Tuesday in the presence of club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco.

“Yamal’s renewal is a demonstration of the solidity of Barca’s project. His emergence on to the world football scene is like few others,” the club said.

“The lad from Mataro near Barcelona has exploded on to the stage that is world football with performances that are already part of Barcelona history.”

Yamal has scored 25 goals in 115 games for the club, becoming the youngest scorer in the history of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

Yamal, who will turn 18 in July, is also the youngest player to reach 100 appearances for Barca.

He has also earned 19 caps for Spain and was part of the side that won Euro 2024, beating England 2-1 in the final in Berlin.

The youngster has drawn comparisons with Barca legend Lionel Messi, having also come through the club’s famed La Masia academy.

Barca have also extended contracts of their manager Flick and Brazil forward Raphinha in recent weeks.