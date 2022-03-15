Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Tony Aubyn, has revealed the decision why the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs is yet to be released.

With less than two weeks to the much-anticipated game, the technical team of the national team is yet to announce the squad for the crucial games.

However, Dr Aubyn said the announcement of the squad has been delayed at the discretion of the technical team.

He added that the Black Stars management committee backed the decision by the technical team to stall the announcement.

“The reason why the squad has not been released is a technical decision backed by management,” Dr Aubyn told Accra based Starr FM.

“We recently formed the technical team and the management team and I’m sure they have a reason why and they have their own timelines. It is for a good reason,” he added.

Although he is part of the Exco, Tony Aubyn said he has no clue as to when the squad will be announced.

“I cannot explain though I’m in the EXCO. We have given them the responsibility to the technical team. I believe that the squad will be announced soon and I can’t tell how soon because I don’t know the timeline,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nigeria announced their squad for the crucial doubleheader on March 4, 2022.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.

The Black Stars, having failed to play in the last edition, are hoping to play in the 2022 Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.