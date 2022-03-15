Workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have kicked against a contract extension for the Managing Director (MD), Kwame Agyeman-Budu.

The workers are alleging Mr Agyemang-Budu should have bowed out of office on February 21, 2022, as he has attained the mandatory retirement age of 60.

He has, however, refused to stay away and continue to parade himself as MD and sign official documents.

They added he has exhibited too much incompetence and does not deserve to still be at post.

The workers, led by their divisional leadership under the Trade Union Congress (TUC), are, therefore, calling for his immediate exit.

The irate staff made these statements during a press conference at the Trades Union Building, Accra on Tuesday.

Clad in red outfits, they wielded placards some of which read: ECG is bleeding, Don’t impose this incompetent MD on ECG, lack of electricity poles and cables, and acute shortage of meters, among others.