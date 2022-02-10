The Divisional Chairman of Ghana Airports Workers Union has said they have no issues with the decision of President Nana Akufo-Addo to dismiss Yaw Kwakwa as the Managing Director (MD) of the Company.

The announcement came whilst the MD was on a tour with members of the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament at the controversial MacDan private jet terminal.

Speaking on Joy FM’s TopStory on Wednesday, Mr Abdul-Issaka Bamba said they are waiting for whoever will be named to replace Mr Kwakwa.

“The appointing authorities have decided that at this point, Yaw Kwakwa should leave the company for somebody else to come. The story is still unfolding, it’s early hours yet.

“We’ve had our issues between the past two years agitating, but we had moved on somehow…the appointing authorities thought he was still the best to be there so we lived with it. Now that the appointing authorities think it is enough for him to go, we will live with that one too and wait to see who will come,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo terminated Mr Kwakwa’s appointment on February 4.

In a letter dated February 4, 2022, to the Company’s Board Chairman, the Transport Minister said, “per a letter No OSP127/22/104 dated on January 31, 2022,” the President has directed the sacking of Mr Kwakwa.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah added: “In this regard, kindly take the necessary steps to give effect to the directive. I count on your cooperation.”

It is unclear why Mr Kwakwa was sacked, but in the last few weeks, the Airport Company and newly established private jet company operated by McDan Aviation have been involved in a back and forth publicly.

Meanwhile, the dismissed MD has expressed surprise at his dismissal from office. According to the embattled MD, he is unaware of the termination of his appointment, thus, awaits an official correspondence to that effect.

The news about Mr Kwakwa’s dismissal broke whilst he was leading Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee to inspect the McDan Aviation facility at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Meanwhile, Mr Kwakwa says he has not been officially informed about his dismissal.

“I don’t know what you are talking about. My appointment has not been terminated, so if you have any evidence…I don’t know about it…but when I get to that bridge, I will cross it,” he told the media when he was asked about the development on Wednesday.

In February 2021, the Workers Union accused the MD of mismanagement and abuse of office and petitioned the Ghana Airports Company Board to make public the findings of an investigative report which they believed to have confirmed their claims.

The Union subsequently embarked on a demonstration to protest against what they described as an attempt to shelve Mr Kwakwa from the alleged abuse of office.

That strike was called off barely a day after it was occasioned, following meetings with the National Security and Employment Ministers.

The situation, to some extent, disrupted domestic and international flights.