Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko has apologised to Ghanaians on the e-levy cake presented to the Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.

Mr Mensah-Bonsu who doubles as the MP for Suame, celebrated his 65th birthday on the 3rd of February this year.

A cake that was seen presented to him was in a form of the controversial e-levy that many Ghanaians are opposed to.

This has garnered backlash from political leaders across the country as well as social media users who have described the spectacle as insulting and insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.

However, Dr Nyarko while speaking on Metro TV, took to the defense of the Majority leader, saying the cake was not done deliberately to mock or spite Ghanaians.

“I want to plead with Ghanaians that it was not done to spite or mock anybody and assure them that it was not done to affect anybody’s senses,” he said.

According to him, he was present at the 65th birthday celebration and the e-levy was an unofficial cake presented to the Majority leader.

“When I was there, I didn’t see the e-levy cake. Honestly what I saw was the original cake. I only saw the e-levy cake on social media,” he said.

“It might be unexpected, I am sure that somebody might have given it as a present and did not think about it,” he added.

He argued that this brouhaha wouldn’t have taken place if the e-levy had been passed when it was first introduced.