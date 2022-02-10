The All Teacher Alliance-Ghana (ATAG) has served notice to petition international bodies on the government’s One Teacher One Laptop initiative.

According to the union, there is labour disrespect of teachers in the country that needs to be stopped immediately.

These grievances of the group were contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Isaac Ofori and General Secretary, Albert Amoah.

The statement comes on the back of the Ghana Education Service’s (GES) plans to roll out an Information Communication Training training (ICT) as part of the initiative.

The training, which commences on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, is to help the teachers use the various e-learning resources that have been made available on the laptops.

A statement, signed by the Deputy Director of GES, Anthony Boateng, noted the training is in collaboration with KA Technologies and Microsoft and will be a two-hour virtual class.

Though the GES statement made mention of no fees for the training, ATAG is alleging they have been directed to pay GH₵300.

The amount, according to them, was contained in a proposal on the training which binds the unions and GES.

It will cover technical training in the application of ICT devices in teaching per person for one month estimated at GH₵105 million.

The statement added they were initially assured of in-person training, hence finding it strange GES has turned around to tell them to pay GH₵300 for a virtual session instead.

“So where will the technical support come from? Which kind of technical support is GES talking about in their proposal? Can online workshops guarantee technical ICT training knowing that ICT training requires practical guides? Labour rape is when one month of training estimated at GH₵300 per teacher at GH105 million had been shortened for three days online workshop,” a portion of the statement read.

Accusing GES of playing with the destiny of teachers, they have called on their colleagues to boycott the virtual training.