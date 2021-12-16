Some aggrieved teachers are threatening to go after their unions in protest over the ‘one teacher one laptop’ initiative by the Ghana Education Service.

The group under the umbrella name, All Teachers Alliance Ghana is peeved with the leadership of Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers for failing to engage their leaders prior to the introduction of the policy.

They embarked on a massive demonstration on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 to express their displeasure.

General Secretary of All Teachers Alliance Ghana, Albert Dadson Amoah on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem said the teacher unions have failed to seek their interest.

“We plan to embark on regional demonstrations and lock up offices of these unions because they have failed us,” he stated.

Mr Amoah noted that the government’s decision to deduct an amount of GH¢509 from the teachers’ professional development allowance as payment for the one teacher, one laptop policy is illegal.

He claimed the laptops are not fit for purpose claiming that, majority of the teachers using it have complained about one fault or the other.

Mr Amoah warned of dire consequences if government does not refund the monies to teachers.