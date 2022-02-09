The Ghana Education Service (GES) has rolled out an Information Communication Training training as part of the One Teacher One Laptop initiative.

The training, which commences on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, is to help the teachers use the various e-learning resources that have been made available on the laptops.

A statement, signed by the Deputy Director of GES, Anthony Boateng, noted the training is in collaboration with KA Technologies and Microsoft and will be a two-hour virtual class.

It will be held in three sessions from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with each teacher to have three to four days to complete the training and participate at any stipulated times or sessions.

Teachers will also receive points for their Continuous Professional Development and a certificate for participation upon successful completion and assessment.

