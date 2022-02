Fafa is the first child of the broadcaster and actress Irene Opare and she really looked like her parents.

In her own way, she has been wowing her followers on social media with her awesome photos and videos.

Fafa will be celebrating her 24th birthday on November 6.

Check out some photos of Fafa seen on her Instagram page:

Kwame Sefa Kayi’s daughter turns heads on social media with rare photos and video

Koku poses with Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi at his birthday bash