Fafa Kayi, the daughter of the renowned broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has dazzled social media users with her latest photos and video.
She has released beautiful photos and a video to prove that she is one of the happiest celebrity kids in the world.
In the photos, she was captured chilling with a big smile.
In the short video, she looked beautiful as captured by the camera.
Her caption read: “Make I tell you sey my life is like a movie.”
Her photos and caption have attracted some reactions from her Instagram followers.