Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker, Fabio Gama Dos Santos, will miss the game against Accra Great Olympics on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This is due to the number of yellow cards he has accumulated.

The player has been suspended for cards he booked against Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea and is ineligible to play Kotoko’s next game.

The Brazilian International has been a key member of the Kotoko team in all the matches he has featured in the Ghana Premier League.

The 28-year–old broke his goal duck for the Porcupine Warriors in their game against Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman.

He has so far provided three assists and scored two goals in the second round of the 2021 GPL.