Brazilian attacker, Fabio Gama dos Santos, scored his first goal for Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League meeting with Eleven Wonders but Samuel Boakye’s effort ensured a 1-1 draw in Techiman on Saturday.

The sides, thus, picked a point each from the matchday 18 fixture at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

The Porcupine Warriors have moved to third on the league standings, one place above archrivals Hearts of Oak, while Wonders sit 13th on the log.

The new Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto was unable to lead the team from the bench due to a delay in the processing of his work permit.

The Porcupine Warriors’ first XI included centre-back Ismail Abdul Ganiyu who played for Ghana in their recent 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Brazilian playmaker Gama also registered a starting berth but there was no place in the matchday squad for compatriot Michael Vinicius who recently sealed a move to the Kumasi-based side.

Wonders interestingly had two former Kotoko players in their line-up, while one other made the bench.

Erstwhile Porcupines captain Amos Frimpong and midfielder Ollenu Ashitey were handed starting roles by coach Ignatius Osei Fosu, while striker Alex Asamoah took a place among the substitutes.

It took only six minutes for the match to find its first goal as Gama beat his marker to put the ball in the back of the net and made it 1-0 for Kotoko.

In the 15th minute, Guinean striker Naby Laye Keita attempted to double the visitors’ lead but his free-kick from outside the box failed to trouble goalkeeper John Moosie.

That was shortly followed by a counter-break which saw Augustine Okrah’s left-bottom shot denied by the shot-stopper.

Ganiyu was on hand to clear the danger after Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora came off his line only to miss an attempt to punch away an air ball from the head of an opponent. Wonders broke the Porcupine Warriors’ defence four minutes later as Boakye finds space to direct a header into the net.

Just after half-time, Boakye went searching for a second goal but his shot from outside the box was saved by Abalora. At the opposite end, Okrah shot over the bar after outwitting his marker.

Wonders’ Tetteh Nortey drove a shot over in the 79th minute and ultimately after two minutes of injury time, the referee whistled to bring the match to an end.