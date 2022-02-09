A video of Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, the late Ghanaian female dancehall artiste, popularly known as Ebony, has surfaced exactly four years after she passed away.

The footage on the personal handle of @efo_phil on Twitter shows the artiste asking Ghanaians whether they have missed her.

This was part of a thread of posts that were made under the hashtag #EbonyLivesOnY to eulogize and remember her for the amazing talent she displayed.

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng passed away on February 8, 2018, instantly in a traffic collision whilst returning from Sunyani to Accra after a visit to her mother.