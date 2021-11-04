It was a memorable moment for gospel musician Brother Sammy when he met one of ‘champions’ in the game, Starboy Kwarteng.

Irrespective of the diverse sides they find themselves in the music industry, Brother Sammy was elated to meet the father of late Dancehall artiste Ebony.

They duo run into each other at a gathering and for the gospel act, it was a perfect time to introduce himself and make a lasting impression.

Without paying any attention to the ongoing service, Brother Sammy stuck out his phone to show his fans via video who he is rolling with.

His action distracted other guests as they fixed their eyes on his camera rather than observe the event.

On his part, Mr Kwarteng managed a wave while his new-found friend kept trumpeting “I’m with the father of Ebony”.

Watch video below: