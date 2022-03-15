The Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital in the Central region faces closure due to lack of funds, food and some medical supplies to run the hospital.

The hospital has had its account garnisheed by court after a supply took it to court for nonpayment of debt.

Head of the Mental Health Authority, Dr. Akwasi Osei, confirmed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

He said companies that supply the hospital with detergents, gloves, staple food and others have also halted their supplies to the hospital as it has not been able to pay a debt of about GH¢2 million owed them.

The situation, Dr. Akwasi Osei said it not peculiar to just Ankaful as Accra and Pantang Psychiatric are facing the same challenge.

He indicated that, management of Ankaful Psychiatric hospital has threatened to release all inmates on the streets due to lack of funds for their upkeep.

“The lack of food and other items is affecting health delivery at Ankaful, Pantang and Accra. This is very worrying” he bemoaned.

Dr Osei appealed to government to release funds to the Psychiatric hospitals for effecting health delivery.

