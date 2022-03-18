Former Ghana coach, James Kwasi Appiah has called on the entire country to rally behind the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.

Ghana, who are four times African champions, will play their rivals, the Super Eagles for a slot in the Mundial later this year.

The Black Stars will host Nigeria on March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, before travelling to Abuja for the reverse fixture on March 29, 2022, at the Abiola National Stadium.

Kwasi Appiah, who guided the Black Stars to secure qualification to the World Cup in Brazil 2014, in an interview noted Ghana’s game against Nigeria will not be easy but said with support from Ghanaians the team can qualify.

Kwesi Appiah

“It is about Ghana and I will entreat all and sundry to rally behind the Black Stars against Nigeria for us to win,” he said.

“It is not going to be an easy game but I believe if we support the team wholeheartedly, we will be victorious,” he added.

The Black Stars having missed out in the last edition in Russia will be aiming to book a place in the global showpiece.

Ghana has played in 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.