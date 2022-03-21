The Akuapem North New Patriotic Party (NPP) Youth Wing has rendered an unqualified apology to President Akufo-Addo and the party executives over the misconduct of its organiser, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, also known as, IGP.

The group says it is apologising because it takes full responsibility for IGP’s disrespect as they allowed same to fester for too long.

“We ignored his persistent attacks on our cherished former MCE and now Presidential Staffer, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, then he switched to constant attacks on the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, then he went on a rampage on our brother, the National Organiser of the party and the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, the venerable Mr Sammy Awuku.

“For a long while, we ignored his ruthless verbal attacks on several low and high profile party people. Indeed, if we had taken decisive action by calling him to order, we would not have gotten here,” the convenor of the group bemoaned at a press conference.

Mr Owusu Afriyie addressing party supporters last Friday reportedly showed gross disrespect and arrogance towards Akufo-Addo, went ahead to threaten and blackmail him with the very important and critical Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The Youth Organiser addressing party supporters

To the youth wing, they accept he is the Youth organiser with a specific mandate of mobilising the youth of the constituency but not a spokesperson for the youth of the constituency.

“We want to use this platform to let the president and the whole of Ghana know that the

things he said, do not represent our views and indeed do not in any way represent who we are as Akuapem youth.

“We are known and acclaimed globally for our decorum, courtesy and respect and we are known to be humble to a fault and would not under any circumstance put out such words to anyone let alone the President of this land who happens to be a son of the Akuapem Soil. One that we are very much proud of,” the convenor added.

The youth say they will not threaten IGP or give him an ultimatum to apologise for his acts.

They have cautioned him to desist from using the name of Akuapem Youth indiscriminately and in a manner that will bring shame and embarrassment.

The youth expects the NPP Regional leadership to quickly take disciplinary actions against him to serve as a deterrent to other party people.

“We are fully aware of the relationship between the gentleman and our MP and we will

sincerely hope he was not speaking her mind. We will urge Nana Ama Dokua to participate fully in all government business but in an unfortunate situation these threats are carried out, we would urge the party to take swift action in imposing sanctions,” he admonished.

Further pledging support for the E-levy, the youth group added they have understood clearly what it will bring on board, the Pros and cons as against the alternatives and are convinced it is the best option for the nation at this point.