A communications team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Beatrice Annan, has described the Economic Management Team headed by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a liquid digital team.

By convention, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been leading the Economic Management team since the inception of the Akufo-Addo government..

Six years into the administration, however, madam Annan believes the team has failed to meet Ghanaians’ expectations.

“It is interesting to know that the one Solid Economic Management Team has acquired a latent heat of fusion and has metamorphosed into a Liquid Digital Management Team,” she said.

She added that some members of the team are nowhere to be found as they are going about doing their own businesses.

In her view, the team, touted by Dr Bawumia as a solid team, is now weak and needs to be looked at in order to rebound the economy.

She also argued that all the promises made by the Dr Bawumia to ensure economic growth in the country during 2016 election campaign have not been fulfilled.

“Meetings held in and out of Accra have never been the solution to any economic crisis. What needs to be done is action. The talk is enough,” she said while speaking as a panelist on Metro TV.