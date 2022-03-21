Brazilian singer, Viviane de Queiroz Pereira, better known as Pocah, has been hospitalized after she was diagnosed with trapped gas.



The 27-year-old who made this known on IG said she became ill after she refused to fart while she was with her boyfriend.

Pocah posted images of herself in hospital to her 15.7 million followers.





According to her, “I woke up at 5.30am with severe stomach pains and ended up in the hospital. But that’s it, guys. I’m now fine. Just an accumulation of trapped farts. Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of your guy.



What’s really embarrassing is not letting your guy sleep because you’re in discomfort, going to hospital with your guy, and the diagnosis being trapped farts. From now on, I’m letting them rip, guys.”

The singer who started her career in 2012 with the song ‘Mulher do Poder’ as MC Pocahontas went on to encourage her followers to pass wind freely.

She blamed a TikTok thread that suggested that she ‘ignore’ the stomach pains, which is exactly what she did and as result she underwent several tests before being told what the problem was.