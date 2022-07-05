International musician and sex therapist, Stephanie Benson, has been hospitalised after a surgery went wrong.

In an update she sent via her husband, she indicated it was one of her routine operations, but unfortunately, her doctors made surgical errors.

She, however, does not hold her medics at fault, as she indicated she had had to live with errors over her frequent surgeries.

““Sorry I haven’t been on line. A routine op turned bad. Unfortunately, doctors make surgical errors, we have to live with them so still in hospital. Sending you Soo much love,” she posted.

The update comes four days after she announced she was scared, yet ready to face her surgery challenges.