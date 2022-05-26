Veteran actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu has been hospitalized again.

May 25 being his wedding anniversary should have been a day of celebration for the his family but the movie star was rushed to the hospital.

This comes after he was discharged some few weeks ago over complications of food poisoning.

The latest development was announced by his wife, Stella Okafor. who said they spent their anniversary in a hospital ward.

Mrs. Okafor however shared shared a loved-up video on her page to wish her husband well.

“Hello my beautiful people, by this time last year 25th May my wedding anniversary my husband was admitted in the hospital today again 25th May he is in the hospital but I give God all the glory happy wedding anniversary to us @realmribu1 I can’t kill myself, is well”.

Meanwhile, his fans and colleagues prayed for him to recover while also congratulating them on the anniversary.