Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor, known in showbiz as Mr Ibu, has simulated a sensual dance move in a hospital ward.

The comic actor, after surviving a second poisoning that almost claimed his life, is back on his feet again and set to be discharged.

Before he exits the health centre, he cracked the ribs of his medical officers with some wild dance moves.

He was dancing to a popular Tiktok song which simulates love making.

After doing his regular Igbo cultural dance, he held on to a chair for balance as he whines his waist in a sexual manner.

Reacting to the viral video, netizens have thanked God on Mr Ibu’s behalf, as they pray for full healing.

Watch video below: