Former President John Mahama has congratulated the founder of the Perez Chapel International, Charles Agyinasare, on his elevation as Archbishop.

To Mr Mahama, the elevation is a magnificent double as it comes on the back of his 60th birthday celebration on March 22, 2022.

Describing Agyinasare as a brother and friend, he acknowledged God has blessed and used him to bring hope to many homes.

This, he noted, dates back to the days from his beginning in the ministry in Tamale.

On behalf of his wife and children, Mr Mahama extended the congratulatory message in a post on his Facebook page.

The renowned man of God was elevated in a colourful service on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Perez Dome Dzorwulu.

The ceremony was under the authority of the Episcopalian Council of Perez Chapel International and the leadership of the Global Charismatic Ministers Network.

Agyinasare has since handed over to a new presiding bishop, Ohene Benjamin Aboagye.