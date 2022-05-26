The Privileges Committee has revealed the hearings of three absentee Members of Parliament (MPs) will be held in camera.

The decision according to the Ranking Member and Cape Coast South MP, Kweku Ricketts Hagan is because the nature of evidence as they have been hinted might be on medical grounds.

“I’m telling you the committee’s decision is that we didn’t think that it will be appropriate to discuss what is likely to be health matters because we know that at least two of them or all three have been dealing with some medical issues and we thought that it will not be appropriate.

“It is on that basis that the [Privileges] Committee came to that conclusion that it would be best that we give the opportunity for people to come and be able to come and be able to discuss with us, charged with that responsibility on what the reasons were or the evidence,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

The trio; Ayawaso Central MP; Henry Quartey, Dome-Kwabenya’s Adwoa Safo and Assin Central MP; Kennedy Agyapong are to face the Committee for their breach of the 15-day absence rule provided in the 1992 Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament.

This is on the back of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s referral of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs referral in April following a petition by former Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak.

The committee’s findings could lead to the expulsion of the three MPs if it suggests so and the plenary accepts it.

Meanwhile, the sitting will commence today, May 26, 2022, with Mr Quartey being the first to appear.

Miss Safo and Mr Agyapong have been scheduled for May 27 and May 31 respectively.