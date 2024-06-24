Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has proposed that members of Parliament who fail to attend proceedings should not be paid.

In an interview on News Desk on the JoyNews channel, Appiah-Kubi expressed his concerns about the minority’s frequent absences from the House when their leader is in court, describing it as a “dangerous precedent.”

The Minority’s continuous absence from the House each time the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, is in court for the ambulance trial is taking a toll on parliamentary business.

An upset Appiah-Kubi says he had to sit in his office until 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024, waiting for the House to reconvene simply because most minority members failed to show up in solidarity with their leader who was in court.

“Members of Parliament are elected to represent their constituents, and consistent absenteeism undermines the democratic process,” Appiah-Kubi stated.

Appiah-Kubi added that enforcing pay cuts for absent MPs would encourage better attendance and accountability.

“We need to implement stricter measures to ensure that MPs fulfil their responsibilities. Pay cuts for absenteeism could be an effective deterrent,” he emphasised.

This proposal has sparked a debate among parliamentarians and the public, highlighting the need for reforms to enhance the efficiency and accountability of the legislative body.

