The Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Oklitey Teye Larbi, has expressed concerns regarding what he perceives as a lack of dedication among members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament towards legislative duties.

The MP lamented that many members of the Majority Caucus have prioritized the campaign activities of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, over parliamentary business.

Addressing the issue on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, June 19, Mr Teye Larbi criticized the Majority’s lack of engagement, stating that it undermines the efforts of the Minority Caucus.

“It is not good for our image. As if we are joking here. And if the government doesn’t have any business for us to do, then we should adjourn sine die so that we go home and continue because, as I speak to you, most of our colleagues are following the vice president left, right, and centre. We also have to go and campaign. We cannot be here doing government business while they go out there and campaign.