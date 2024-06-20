Former Black Stars coach, C.K. Akonnor, expressed optimism about Ghana’s prospects of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following recent victories.

The team secured consecutive wins against Mali and Central African Republic in their recent qualifiers.

Ghana triumphed 2-1 over Mali in Bamako and then clinched a thrilling 4-3 victory against CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Reflecting on these performances, Akonnor, who managed the Black Stars from 2020 to 2021, emphasized their attacking prowess and ability to create scoring opportunities.

“Going forward, we’ve shown a lot of good signs. How we attack, how we create chances to score goals,” the former Dreams FC and Asante Kotoko gaffer told ChannelOne TV.

“So I strongly believe that there is a lot of things we can do in the near. Of course, that is our goal. Nothing should stop us.

“Of course, we have opponents like Mali and CAR, they all want to get there but we stand a better chance,” he added.

The Black Stars will resume their World Cup qualifying campaign in March 2025, facing Chad and Madagascar.