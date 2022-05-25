The Minority Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has revealed how remorseful he felt after challenging the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin in the chamber.

However, the Asawase Member of Parliament (MP) says he remains committed to fighting for the right of his colleagues irrespective of their political affiliation.

The Speaker on Tuesday, April 5 directed Hon. Muntaka to resume his seat when he was challenging the referral of three MPs to the Privileges Committee over absenteeism for parliamentary duties.

He, however, did not oblige, generating murmuring in the chamber.

Hon. Muntaka argued that, the Speaker does not have the powers to independently refer the conduct of the trio; Sarah Adwoa Safo, Henry Quartey and Ken Ohene Agyapong to the Privileges Committee.

He said it must be a Member of Parliament who takes up such an initiative.

The Asawase MP, therefore, filed a motion seeking to revoke the decision independently taken by the Speaker.

But speaking in an interview with Adom News‘ Ohene Amponsah a month after the brouhaha, Hon. Muntaka said he is yet to receive any response though the MPs have been billed to appear before the Privileges Committee.

The outspoken legislator described as unfair the public perception of MPs.