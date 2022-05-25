Highlife singer, Kuami Eugene says no show organiser or corporate body in Ghana should decide to pay some musicians lesser than their colleagues due to their tribal background.

His statement follows rapper Edem’s claim that some companies wanted to pay him less because he is an Ewe-speaking musician.

According to Kuami Eugene, all musicians must be given the same treatment irrespective of their tribe.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the “Obiaato” hitmaker conduct the act in all uncertain terms.

If he [Edem] is indeed experiencing it, then it’s not cool. I think we are all equal and be treated the same. I don’t think someone should lose deals due to that. It shouldn’t happen to any human being. If he is really going through that, then it’s something that we need to tackle as an industry, he said.

