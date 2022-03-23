The leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament has dispelled rumors that they have an agenda against fellow Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Adwoa Safo, who has failed to be present in parliament for more than two months.

According to Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the leadership of the Caucus has nothing against the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection to warrant her refusal to pick up their phone calls or respond to their numerous text and WhatsApp messages.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh, who is the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyire in the Eastern Region, revealed, for instance, that Adwoa Safo was the first to call to congratulate him on his appointment as Majority Chief Whip and, so, he harbors no ill feelings against her.

“Annoh, you deserve it”, the Majority Chief Whip recalled Adwoa Safo saying, adding: “This is how far Adwoa Safo and I have come” and, so, “there is no way I will have anything against her person or her office”.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh said he, therefore, finds it very befuddling that Ms. Safo has cut off the leadership of the Majority Caucus by not responding to their correspondence.

“She does not respond to her calls and WhatsApp messages,” he revealed.

“We have all served the party at both lower and higher levels but if the way Adwoa Safo is treating the party was the way our forebears treated the party, then there would have been no NPP by now,” he argued.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh warned that if care is not taken, everybody in the NPP will give up on Adwoa Safo and nobody will be willing to dabble in her affairs.

The Majority Chief Whip wondered why Ms. Safo has abandoned parliament at this critical time when the NPP needs every single member to be on the floor to enable the Majority Caucus to pass the e-levy in the 137-137 hung parliament.

“It is the party that made her who she is today”, Mr. Annohn-Dompreh pointed out, adding that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has honoured her with one of the highest positions in his government, “so what else does she want from the party”.

“Is this the way to pay back the government that has honoured you?” he asked.

“If even the party has committed a crime against you, is this the best way to treat it by making the party suffer in parliament?” he wondered.

He was of the view that Adwoa Safo is making a “very big mistake”.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh made these comments on Accra-based Neat FM’s morning show.