Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr. Logic, says the most important tool to keep a real woman is good sex.

Speaking to Andy Dosty and other pundits on Daybreak Hitz, the controversial entertainment pundit mentioned that, most men think money is the most important thing needed to keep a real woman. Though he admits that it is vital, he argued that good sex comes on top of the list.

According to him, women are delicate and should be handled with care, especially when it comes to their sexual desires.

“Real women do not need money; all they need is good sex. They need respect, attention, security and good sex. If you like buy a house for your woman and don’t give her good sex and see what happens.”

Real women love good sex, not money – Mr Logic. #DaybreakHitz pic.twitter.com/42NBSB9hcw — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) March 23, 2022

This conversation emerged on Daybreak Hitz, after a song by musician Gambo titled ‘Boys Aye Wild’ was played on the show. The song talks about how important money is in relationships. The content throws light on how some men are snatching the girlfriends of their fellow men with money.

There’s a widely acclaimed notion that to keep a woman one has to be financially sound. This notion has caused a lot of young men do all sorts of dubious things to make money just to spend on their women.

However, Mr. Logic suggests that this notion is false and has to be changed.

