Rising Ghanaian star, has thrown his weight behind fellow artist King Paluta for the New Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

In an interview on EBN monitored by Adomonline.com, Kofi Jamar expressed his belief that King Paluta is more than deserving of the accolade due to his consistent hard work and dedication to his craft.

He touted that King Paluta’s journey to success began long before his breakout hit “Yahiti” and extends beyond the limelight.

He added that King Paluta has widespread influence owing to his strong fanbase in both Kumasi and Accra.

Despite the competitive nature of the music industry, Jamar asserted his unwavering support for King Paluta.

King Paluta faces competition from other talented artists such as Bandy Banero, DSL, Maya Blu, Olivetheboy, and Oseikrom Sikanii in the New Artiste of the Year category.

