President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has hailed the launch of the Cote d’Ivoire-Ghana cocoa initiative as a pivotal moment in the cocoa industries of both countries.

Speaking at the inauguration of the initiative’s headquarters in Roman Ridge, Accra, President Akufo-Addo emphasized that the establishment of this institution signifies a new era in ensuring that cocoa farmers in both nations benefit significantly from their labor.

The President highlighted that the agreement, signed between him and President Alassane Ouattara, aims to maximize the benefits derived from cocoa and coffee production.

He noted that despite being in its infancy, the cooperation has already yielded success, resulting in an additional $400 on each ton of cocoa sold on the world market.

President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to providing cocoa farmers with the compensation they deserve, citing the recent significant increase in producer prices as evidence of this commitment.

In his welcome address, Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Bryan Acheampong commended the initiative as a testament to the cooperation between the two countries, spearheaded by their respective Heads of State.

He emphasized that the operationalization of the initiative’s new office further solidifies the vision of Presidents Akufo-Addo and Ouattara, positioning the institution as a key player in the cocoa sector.

CEO of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, acknowledged the collaborative efforts of stakeholders from both nations in bringing the Cocoa Initiative to fruition.

Other notable speakers at the event included Prime Minister of Cote d’Ivoire, His Excellency Robert Mambei, and the Director of the Ivorian Cocoa Board.