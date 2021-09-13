As a follow-up to 2020’s ‘Ekorso’, his Asakaa drill street anthem, Ghanaian rapper Kofi Jamar delivers with a six-track sophomore EP, Appetite For Destruction, that further reveals his ambition.

Interchanging genres throughout, he dips into Afrobeats alongside Nigeria’s Teni on ‘Surrender’, and soulful hip-hop on ‘Meye Gee’, a nod to those who’ve stuck by him, and ‘What I Mean’, where he reflects on the challenges of the daily hustle.

Ahead of the main release, Kofi Jamar dropped dope visuals for Meye Gee, the lead single which is currently trending on social media.

The rapper represents the streets, status, wins and losses, and the people who want to take what he has away from him on the new heartfelt album.

Listen to the Appetite for Destruction EP below: