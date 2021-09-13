Every celebrity has had his or her share of controversies in this country, and gospel songstress Florence Obinim and her husband are no exceptions.

And amid all the controversies surrounding popular pastor Bishop Daniel Obinim, the gospel songstress has vowed to stick to her husband no matter what.

In a conversation on Onua FM, Mrs Obinim swore to never leave her marriage under any circumstance.

According to her, the vow she took on her wedding day to be with her husband in sickness, good health, prosperity and bad times will forever hold. So she will never leave her husband in bad situations.

“I’ve been with my husband for a very long time. We’ve enjoyed good times together, so why should I leave him because of controversies surrounding him. I am using a brand new Range Rover now. He bought it for me. If I accept good things from him, I should be able to embrace bad situations as well,” Mrs Obinim explained.

Florence Obinim is noted for beautiful songs like ‘Osoro ne me fie’, ‘Nnipa Som Bo’, ‘He Never Fails’ and many more. She is currently out with a new banger called ‘Adekye Mu Nsem’.

READ ALSO: