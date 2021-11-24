Budding musicians Gyakie and Yaw Tog have made it to major headlines after a video of them icing each other out went viral.

In the widely circulated video, Gyakie is reported to have snubbed the artiste after they came face-to-face at the backstage of an award platform.

With smiles, she hugged fellow rapper Kofi Jamar, but she appeared to ignore Yaw Tog who was reaching out his hand, supposedly for a hug or handshake.

This has sparked allegations that the two have a personal rift, especially since Gyakie had warned not to be compared to other artistes anytime a conversation with Yaw Tog pops up.

Gyakie gave Kofi Jamar a nice hug and snubbed Yaw Tog.. Young bull in the mud 😭😭😹😹😹 pic.twitter.com/wqIl1B8o0j — Target Kojo Black 🎯🇬🇭 (@TargetBlack7) November 24, 2021

Amid the trolling, Yaw Tog also left a message on his Instagram page, “leave toxic people in 2021”, further fueling the suspicion of a ‘beef’.

Clarifying the reports hours later, Kofi Jamar, who wtnessed the roll out of events, stated that there is no fuss between Yaw Tog and Gyakie, adding that the rumoured snub did not occur.

Rather, he stated that Yaw Tog was the first to be hugged and the video in circulation was too short to capture that moment.

Kofi Jamamr stated that after the brief meet-and-greet, they all went ahead to have fun as #TeamGhana billed for a Nigerian event.

While Yaw Tog is yet to comment on the incident, Gyakie has warned of the dangers of a one-sided story.

She is by this subtly debunking the claims that she snubbed her colleague.