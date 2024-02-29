The family of the late Herbert Wigwe, the former group chief executive officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, has announced arrangements for his burial rites.

The banking guru with his wife, Chizoba, and son died in a chopper crash in the US on February 9.

According to the funeral announcement, the Wigwes will begin with a celebration of the professional legacy of the former GCEO of Access Holdings at the Eko Hotel in Lagos on March 4, and will end with an outing service at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers, on March 10.

The lives of Chizi and Chizoba will be celebrated in separate ceremonies scheduled for March 5 at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, before a night of tribute a day later at the same venue.

A combined service of songs will be held on March 7 at the RCCG, Resurrection Parish, Lekki, followed by a Christian wake-keeping at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers.

The combined funeral and private internment service are scheduled for March 9.

The City of David parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God where the late Wigwes worshipped was conspicuously excluded from the burial programme after the senior pastor’s wife, Siju Iluyomade, held a talk of the town birthday party days after his demise.

Many Nigerians have argued that the cleric’s wife who was like a spiritual mother to the Wigwes should have postponed her birthday party due to the unfortunate incident.