It was a cross-national performance at the Royal Albert hall in London when Ghanaian act, Stonebwoy rocked the stage with Beninese-French singer-songwriter, Angelique Kidjo.

The exceptional collaboration unfolded during a concert dedicated to celebrating Angelique Kidjo’s remarkable 40-year journey in the music industry.

The iconic duo performed their latest joint track, ‘Manodzi,’ featured on Stonebwoy’s acclaimed 5th Dimension album, captivating the audience with their electrifying performance.

The ambiance at Albert Hall exuded warmth and enthusiasm as the two artistes mesmerized the audience with their musical synergy.

Stonebwoy’s collaboration with Angelique Kidjo stemmed from his admiration for the legendary artiste following her monumental wins at the Grammys in categories such as Global Music Album and Best World Music.

The concert not only honored Angelique Kidjo’s four-decade-long musical legacy but also gave opportunity to other artistes to showcase their craft to the English audience.

This also marks the commencement of her ambitious tour set to traverse multiple continents, including stops in Australia, Asia, Europe, and South America, culminating in a grand finale scheduled at the esteemed Carnegie Hall in New York in 2024.

Watch video below: