Ghanaian rapper Medikal has released a new song today, using his music to open up about his ongoing marital brouhaha with his former partner, actress Fella Makafui.

The track, My Story, which has quickly climbed the charts, offers fans a raw and emotional glimpse into Medikal’s feelings and experiences during this challenging time.

In the song, Medikal poignantly raps, “As I komot them dey put poison for my cup, person wey visit me for prison, take me go court…” These lyrics suggest a deep sense of betrayal and highlight the personal struggles he has faced amidst the legal battles.

Since its release, the song has resonated with many listeners and has rapidly become one of the trending tracks on YouTube in Ghana, reflecting both Medikal’s influence and the public’s interest in his personal life.

Listen to Medikal’s My Story below: