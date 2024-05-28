The 2024 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to stop the provision of free fuel and other benefits to government officials when he takes over Ghana’s presidency after the polls this December.

Speaking during an interaction with the EU [European Union] Ambassador to Ghana, the former President outlined cost-saving measures his administration would implement including cutting down incentives to government officials.

The NDC flagbearer explained that only government vehicles purposely used for official duties would be eligible for fuel provided by the state.

“We will discontinue the payment of utility bills, fuel, DSTV as conditions of service for top government officials, directors and the political class. We believe that people should take up paying their own electricity bills and water like every other Ghanaian does.”

“Unless you are using a government vehicle on government assignment you should buy your own fuel if you are using your own car. And so we are going to discontinue them. Our budget will be to support small businesses and use tax as incentives for job creation,” he said.

Mr Mahama also announced plans to introduce tax incentives for registered Ghanaian businesses.

The NDC flagbearer announced another plan to transition the country from cash payments to electronic payments such as Mobile Money in both the public and private sectors by 2028.

“We want to phase out cash as a form of all payments by 2028, and so for any payment that you have to do for any service that has to do with the public sector and some to do with the private sector, by 2028, we will no longer receive cash.”

“So in the hospital and other places, you would have to use your mobile money to pay. Only electronic forms of payments.”

READ ALSO: