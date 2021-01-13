The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has called for an emergency meeting with the Teachers’ and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) over their nationwide strike.

TEWU effective today, January 13, 2021, will begin a strike over their conditions of service.

The action, according to TEWU, has been necessitated by the failure of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to conclude negotiation on their demand for better conditions of service.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Edward Kwapong indicated the meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, January 14, 2021.

ALSO READ:

Describing the action as unfortunate, it added both parties were at the final stages of negotiations following their last meeting on October 20, 2020, where neither parties declared a deadlock.

Read the statement below: