A group of students has given management of the University of Ghana (UG) and the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) a 14-day ultimatum to reverse their decisions to increase school fees for the 2020/2021 academic year.

According to a press release dated October 6, the group, Concerned Tertiary Students of GIJ (CTSG) has said it was determined to push for the reversal of the decision.

“Students are poised and ready to, by any means necessary, seek redress and thus issue an ultimatum of fourteen days after which we will resort to using other mechanisms to seek justice due to increasing number of students agitations”, the statement read in parts.

The group also said the 5% rise in school fees by management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism and the 12% increment by the University of Ghana, Legon is unacceptable as many of the students are struggling to meet the requirement.

“A large number of students are on the verge of dropping out of school because of such an inconsiderate decision. The monetary commitment for the government in reducing school fees would not constitute a disadvantage to other beneficiaries of the coronavirus alleviation programme.”

In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic tertiary institutions truncated their physical engagement and resorted to online studies. Students of most of these tertiary institutions have had to bear the cost of data for learning since the government did not make any special provision for students.

As it stands, it is unclear when tertiary institutions will resume and if there will be a physical interaction but some schools have already announced reopening dates and the fees for the next academic year, including the deadlines for the payment of fees.

Meanwhile, some students have taken to social media to express their discontent about the increment of school fees using the hashtag #TertiaryFeesMustFall.