New Patriotic Party’s MP for Fomena Constituency has filed his nomination to contest re-election as an independent candidate.

Andrew Amankwaa Asiamah when successful will be the first non-NPP member to represent the area after the NDC won the seat in 1992.

The decision to contest as an independent candidate comes after his refusal to contest the Party’s primaries following claims of infractions in voter album.

The incumbent MP had to contest the voter album for the NPP’s primaries in court after internal process to rectify supposed anomalies proved futile.

An unfavourable ruling by the court forced Mr Asiamah to withdraw from the primaries of the party leaving Philip Ofori Asante to run unopposed.

The MP has since filed a nomination to contest the seat as an independent candidate, automatically denouncing his membership.

His decision to contest as an independent candidate has received massive endorsement from the constituents.

Former Party Communication Director, Seth Oduro who led a press conference organized by the group is confident the MP deserves another term.

“The choice of an MP depends solely on the constituents. No one else, no Regional Chairman nor campaign team can determine our MP for us”, he said.

They accused the NPP Chairman for the Constituency, Akwasi Anti Asamoah of scheming for every MP to stay in power for one term.

“With the inception of Chairman Akwasi Anti into office, everything has changed. All MPs who came after Hon. Afrifa have done one term. Hon. Abu Bonsra and Atta Boafo all had one term each. There was an attempt to give Lawyer Asiamah also a year term.

“The reason given for all of them is non-performance but Hon. Asiamah has done very well”, he added.

But the NPP is not perturbed about the action.

Party Chairman, Akwasi Anti Asamoah says there is no agenda to kick MPs out after one term as is being claimed by supporters of the opponent.

“I have no agenda to remove MPs after one term. As a youth organizer, I followed and campaigned for the late Hon. Afrifa and he went for three terms.

“Abu Bonsra took over after the demise of Afrifa. I single-handedly convinced the party members to let him do another term since his first was just two years.

“Atta Boafo contested him and won. He lost his next bid to Asiamah who worked with him at KMA”, he said.