Nigerian musician, Davido has dismissed one of his label signees, rapper Lhil Frosh, after he was accused of domestic violence.

Announcing the termination via a press release, the ‘If’ hitmaker stated, the rapper had been accused of beating his girlfriend, leaving her with bruises.

After conducting an investigation, Davido decided to terminate the contract of the artiste immediately.

“There is no excuse for the actions of Lhil Frosh and we understand that there is nothing that can be said or done to take away the insensitivity shown,” the singer stated in a press release.

The news comes after photos of the Lhil Frosh’s girlfriend, Gift, showed her with bruises on her body and a swollen eye went viral on social media.

MORE:

The lady’s friend, only known as Michael, took to his Instagram page to accuse Lhil Frosh of leaving the bruises on Gift.

The young man revealed that he had first discovered Lhil Frosh had been abusing Gift on June 22, after another rapper reached out to her and wanted to use her as a video vixen in a shoot.

“You have done enough damage for almost a year now you have been in a relationship with my sister and client and you have brought her nothing but horror, pain and disaster.”

“She has lost so many jobs because of you. She has lost so many friendships because of you. You never wanted her to be friends or to even talk to anyone,” he wrote.

Reacting to the news, Davido distanced himself from Lhil Frosh adding that domestic abuse is not something he would ever encourage.

“Once again we do not condone domestic violence and stand with all victims,” the statement read.

After the Davido announced the termination of the contract, Lhil Frosh’s girlfriend, Gift, also opened up about the abuse after she saw messages on social media accusing her of cheating on him.

“THE TRUTH OF WHAT REALLY HAPPENED…I didn’t cheat on him or do any of the stuffs you’ve been hearing about,” she captioned her post.