Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker, has set his sight on beating city rival, Hearts of Oak to return to the Premier League log.

The Wonder club will host the Phobians in the matchday 28 games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the ‘Mantse Derby’.

After returning to Accra with a point against Karela United last weekend, the veteran gaffer is hoping to record a double win over their city rivals.

According to him, he is determined to win the ongoing season title and will beat Hearts of Oak to return to the summit of the log.

“We have played Hearts of Oak and we know what to do,” he told Asempa FM.

“It is a normal game as always and I am confident of beating them and I know when we win, we will be able to win the Ghana Premier League.

“I am aiming to reclaim our top spot position and when we recapture it, the league is done.

“No doubt it will be an exciting game but at the end of the game, we will record a win,” he added.

Great Olympics sit 3rd on the league log with 44 points while Hearts of Oak sit on top of the summit with 49 points.