Arla Foods, producers of one of the country’s leading milk brands Dano milk, has donated products to New Life Orphanage to mark World Milk Day.

The day is observed every year on 1 June to recognise the importance of milk as a global food and educate people about its health benefits.

Based on this backdrop, Arla Foods decided to donate its dairy products to children at New Life orphanage in Nungua.

Senior Country Manager of Arla Foods, Mrs. Fatoumata Doro who led the team said the donation is part of the company’s vision to create a future of dairy to bring health and inspiration to the world, naturally.

“We believe that with adequate consumption of Dano Milk, the children will get the full benefits to stay healthy, strong, nourished to take life on” she stated.

Mrs. Fatoumata disclosed that, they will continue to support the orphanage with products as part of Arla foods sustainability agenda.

For his part, Marketing Manager of Arla Foods, Wilson Agbeko said the company has for the past three years marked World Milk Day in Ghana.

This day, he said give them the opportunity to position its brand and also create awareness and to make the public understand that the dairy industry not just contributes to our wellness, but also provides a source of livelihood to millions.

“World Milk Day means a lot more to us than just a day to create awareness of the benefits of dairy. This is what inspired our resolve to take our milk consumption advocacy a step further this year,” Mr. Agbeko explained.

Brand Ambassador for Dano Milk, Deloris Frimpong-Manso also known as Delay shared her touching story to encourage the children to dream big.

She urged them not to let their present circumstance prevent them from aspiring to greater heights.

Delay added that, if in spite of the difficulties she faced, she has made it in life, then everything is possible with determination.

Founder of New Life Orphanage, Nii Afotey Botwe II thanked Arla Foods for the timely donation.

He said the dairy needs of the children has also been a challenge thus the partnership is a dream come true.

Nii Afotey Botwe II expressed his appreciation to Arla Group for making a difference in the lives of the children.

The New Life Orphanage established in 2000 provides shelter to some 92 orphans and homeless aged between 1 and 20, who were brought in by the Department of Social Welfare and the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, and supports 337 disabled, 34 aged and 45 widows.

Currently, a massive five story building is under construction, and when completed, it will house the vocational and technical education departments.