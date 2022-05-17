The Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South constituency, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, has given a blow by blow account of how a suspect, Albert Donkor died in police custody.

The deceased is said to be a gym instructor, trader and digital television installer.

Armed police officers allegedly picked up late Albert Donkor from his Nkoranza South residence at about 2:00 am on April 24, 2022 while on an anti-armed robbery operation.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Hon. Agyekum said Albert was killed between three to four hours after he was picked up by about six armed police officers.

“So the young man was picked from his house and taken to the police station, his statement was taken, if only it has not been doctored now or they have not changed it, they took him somewhere and the boy was finished.

“His mother followed him to the station and they took his statement but for three weeks, he was not arraigned and the next thing we heard was his death,” he narrated.

The MP alleged that, after the suspect was murdered, the body was taken to the Techiman Holy Family mortuary but all attempts by the family to get the body has proven futile.

“Holy Family rejected the body because they needed a family member to sign first. I have all these accounts if they want to deny, they should come and deny” he challenged the police.

The Nkoranza South MP has vowed the family will do everything possible to get justice for their relative.

Meanwhile, the family has filed a case at the Accra High Court in pursuit of justice.

Listen to the MP in the video attached above: