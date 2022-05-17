The family of a 28-year-old trader, Albert Donkor who died in police custody at Nkoranza in the Bono East region has filed a case at the Accra High Court to seek justice.

The family is hopeful that the court’s intervention will allow for thorough investigations into the sudden death and the perpetrators brought to book.

The deceased according to reports was arrested on April 25, 2022, at 1:00 am from his mother’s residence at Kasadjan.

The arrest was on a suspicion of robbery that occurred on the Nkoranza- Kintampo road.

But a spokesperson of the family, Rev Dr Mathias Sarkodie, believes his nephew may have been targeted after he witnessed a robbery involving some police officers.

“We have sent the issue to the Accra High Court to seek justice for Albert. The Police knew what happened, and we suspect they killed Albert to destroy evidence, so we have given the issue to the High Court in Accra to investigate the incident for us to know what happened,” Rev Sarkodie told Accra-based Citi FM.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, and the constituents are demanding justice and accountability from the Ghana Police Service over the case.

Hon. Agyekum who alleged that Albert was killed between three to four hours after the armed Police officers picked him up has vowed to get justice for the family.

He claimed the police took his body to the Techiman Holy Family mortuary after the murder.